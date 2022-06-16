Logo
Asia

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail appointed regent as Sultan Ibrahim takes a break from royal duties
Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar and Crown Prince Tunku Ismail at the opening of the state assembly meeting on Jun 16, 2022. (Photo: Johor Chief Minister's Office)

Amir Yusof
16 Jun 2022 12:54PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 12:54PM)
JOHOR BAHRU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has appointed his son, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail, as regent while he takes a break from his royal duties. 

“The Johor crown prince has been appointed as the regent starting today. I want to rest for a while," said Sultan Ibrahim after officiating at the second Johor state assembly meeting on Thursday (Jun 16). 

Last week, Tunku Ismail announced that he was stepping back from the day-to-day running of the football club he owns, Johor Darul Ta’zim.  

"Due to my other responsibilities and commitments, I have decided to take a step back and hand over the control of JDT FC to the top management of the club.

"I wish the club and everyone all the best," he wrote in a post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

Based on a rotation system among nine royal households in Malaysia, the Johor sultan is in line to become the next king. 

The current king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, was appointed in July 2019. 

Each king typically serves a five-year term. 

Source: CNA/am(tx)

