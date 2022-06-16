Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail appointed regent as Sultan Ibrahim takes a break from royal duties

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has appointed his son, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail, as regent while he takes a break from his royal duties.

“The Johor crown prince has been appointed as the regent starting today. I want to rest for a while," said Sultan Ibrahim after officiating at the second Johor state assembly meeting on Thursday (Jun 16).

Last week, Tunku Ismail announced that he was stepping back from the day-to-day running of the football club he owns, Johor Darul Ta’zim.

"Due to my other responsibilities and commitments, I have decided to take a step back and hand over the control of JDT FC to the top management of the club.

"I wish the club and everyone all the best," he wrote in a post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page.

Based on a rotation system among nine royal households in Malaysia, the Johor sultan is in line to become the next king.

The current king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, was appointed in July 2019.

Each king typically serves a five-year term.