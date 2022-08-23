Johor sultan says he won't be rushed into making a decision on changing weekend rest days

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said that he will not be rushed into making a decision on the state government’s proposal to change Johor’s weekend rest days back to Saturday-Sunday from the present Friday-Saturday.

“I do not want to be rushed into this decision as I need to think this through thoroughly,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 23), adding that he will consider all the positives and negatives of the state government’s proposal and take into account all viewpoints on the matter.

He also said that there is no need for any hullabaloo or politicising on the issue.

“While I deliberate, I want the government to focus on Johor’s economic growth for the benefit of the people. The state government can send me any proposal, but I will consider and peruse them thoroughly before coming to any decision,” he added.

Sultan Ibrahim also urged all parties “to stop speculating on the issue” or pressuring him to make “a quick announcement”.

“I will make an announcement when I am completely sure and confident that it will be the best decision for the good of Johor,” said Sultan Ibrahim.