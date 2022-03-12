Johor state election: Voters cast their ballots on polling day amid tight COVID-19 protocols

Among them were Mdm Hameedah Mohd Zin, a 68-year-old woman who cast her vote at Dewan Kampung Melayu, polling district for the state seat of Larkin.

She told CNA that the whole process was smooth and it took her less than 20 minutes to clear all the procedures and leave.

"I decided to head down early to avoid the large crowds. It's a good decision I think, the queues to enter were short," said Mdm Hameedah.

Larkin is one of the tightly contested seats, where there is a six-cornered fight between all major parties.

Besides Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Bujang and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Hairi Md Shah, the seat is also contested by Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Zamil Najwah Arbain, Rasid Abu Bakar of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang)’s Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim and independent candidate Norramadan Buan.

Over at Dato Jaafar Secondary School, polling centre for the Stulang constituency, voter Mr Benjamin Ho told CNA that it was exciting as it was his first time casting a vote.

The 19-year-old student said he felt "excited" that he could participate in selecting a candidate to represent his community.

"I think the risk of COVID-19 is always there but it is important for us to do our duty as citizens," Mr Ho added.

Stulang constituency is a five-cornered fight between incumbent PH’s Andrew Chen, BN’s Ang Boon Heng, PN’s Yap Chiang Youis, Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s Saiful Bahari Sahari and independent candidate Moharam Baharom.