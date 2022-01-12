Johor's crown prince aims to find 'permanent solution' to flooding problem in the state

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor's crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Jan 12) that he intends to find a permanent solution to the state’s flooding problem.

Among the important aspects that needed attention he said, were drainage and sewerage systems that could accommodate high rainwater capacity; effective river management; and a high level of readiness to handle disasters.

“Floods are a problem that occur almost every year,” he said in a Facebook post. “Although there have been improvements in flood mitigation efforts since ... 2006, I intend to find a permanent solution to the flood problem in Johor.”

He said he believed that prevention is better than cure, and will organise a river cleaning programme in the state as well as special initiatives and programmes next month to raise public awareness on the importance of keeping rivers clean.

The Crown Prince added that the Sultan of Johor and his family would continue to work with the government and water management and drainage system experts for a briefing on the initiatives and efforts to improve flood mitigation in the state.

The flood situation in Johor continues to improve, with the number of flood victims dropping to 1,044 as of 4pm on Wednesday, as compared to 1,227 on Wednesday morning, housed at 23 relief centres.

Four districts – Muar, Segamat, Tangkak and Batu Pahat – are still affected by floods.

Johor health and environment committee chairman R Vidyananthan said only the station at Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar, recorded readings at the “danger” level. Readings at the Sungai Muar station at Buloh Kasap, Segamat, fell under the “warning” level.