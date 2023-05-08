Joint Philippines-US patrols in South China Sea may begin by third quarter: Envoy

MANILA: Joint patrols between the Philippines and the United States in the South China Sea may begin later this year, a top diplomat said on Monday (May 8), just days after Washington clarified its commitment to defend Manila from an attack at sea.

Discussions were continuing on the joint maritime patrols, which were announced in February, said Philippine ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

"An estimate would be no later than the third quarter of this year. We should have that in place," he told CNN Philippines.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in February he and his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez, have agreed to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea, which former President Rodrigo Duterte, who sought warmer ties with China, had suspended after he took office in 2016.