Indonesia students rally against mooted move to extend president's term

JAKARTA: Students protested in Indonesia on Monday (Apr 11) over high cooking oil prices and a mooted extension of President Joko Widodo's stay in office, despite attempts by the popular leader to dampen speculation of a plan being hatched to keep him in power longer.

Demonstrations took place in several parts of Indonesia, including South Sulawesi, West Java and the capital Jakarta, where hundreds of students wearing neon jackets marched towards parliament to complain about rising goods costs and the prospect of the president outstaying his two-term limit.

The idea of a term extension for Jokowi, as the president is known, either by changing the constitution or delaying the 2024 election, has gained momentum lately in the world's third-largest democracy after some influential political figures publicly backed it.

On Sunday, for a second time in less than a week, Jokowi, 60, urged ministers and security chiefs to cease discussion of the issue and said it was clear that an election would be held in February 2024, as planned.

"Don't let there be speculation among the public that the government is trying to delay the election or speculate on extending the presidential term or anything related to a third term," he told a meeting.