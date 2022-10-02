Jokowi orders safety review in wake of deadly Indonesia football stampede

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday (Oct 2) ordered a safety review of the country's football matches following a deadly stampede triggered by clashes between fans and police.

At least 174 people have died, the deputy governor of East Java told local media on Sunday afternoon. The latest figure is a sharp rise from the initially reported 129.

In a televised statement, he said the country's sports and youth minister, national police chief and Indonesian football association chief were ordered "to conduct a thorough evaluation of football matches and the security procedures".

Separately, the governor of East Java announced that the families of the victims will receive 15 million rupiah (US$980) in compensation.

Khofifah Indar Parawansa said the provincial government will give 10 million rupiah and the local regency will give five million rupiah.

"This is part of our empathy to the families of the victims," she said.

The incident took place at a football stadium on Saturday night in the eastern city of Malang when thousands of fans invaded the pitch and police fired tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said on Sunday.

The tragedy, which also left 180 injured, was one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

Arema FC supporters at the Kanjuruhan stadium stormed the pitch late on Saturday after their team lost 3-2 to the visiting team and bitter rivals, Persebaya Surabaya.

Police, who described the unrest as "riots", said they tried to persuade fans to return to the stands and fired tear gas after two officers were killed.

Many of the victims were trampled or choked to death, according to police.

The head of one of the hospitals in the area treating patients told local TV that some of the victims had sustained brain injuries and that the dead included a five-year-old child.

Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.

People were carrying injured spectators through the chaos.

Video footage circulating on social media showed people shouting obscenities at police, who were holding riot shields and wielding batons.

The stadium holds 42,000 people and authorities said it was a sell-out. Police said 3,000 people stormed the pitch.

"We would like to convey that ... not all of them were anarchic. Only about 3,000 who entered the pitch," Afinta said.