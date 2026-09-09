Journalists missing in Indonesia after volcano mission

JAKARTA: Indonesian teams were searching on Tuesday (Sep 8) for eight people, including five journalists who had gone missing while travelling to cover the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, the national rescue agency said.

The group set out on a speedboat from an area near the capital Jakarta on Monday afternoon, but "until now they have not returned, and the boat owner has not received any information from the crew", the agency said.

The five Indonesian journalists on board were sent to capture photos and video of the volcano's eruption, which since Saturday had paralysed several airports and blanketed Jakarta and neighbouring cities in volcanic ash.

The journalists were working for local and international media, including state news agency Antara, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu and local website iNews.

One of the journalists contacted a colleague and shared his location at 3pm on Monday, but has not been heard from since, according to the rescue agency.

Rescuers, police and the company that owns the speedboat were all involved in the search, it added.