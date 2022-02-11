Journalists working with UN detained in Afghanistan: UNHCR

KABUL: Two journalists working with the United Nations have been detained along with several Afghan workers, the organisation's refugee agency said on Friday (Feb 11).

"Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul," the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees agency (UNHCR) said in a tweet.

"We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others," it said, adding it would not provide any further information.

The Taliban administration's security and intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, said it had no information on the matter.

"We have no information about them, when and where they have disappeared, we haven't reached any information yet; we are trying to find information," said NDS spokesperson Khalil Hamraz, adding the directorate was in touch with the interior ministry about the issue.

There was no indication what prompted the detentions.