Judge declares mistrial in US infanticide case but puts ruling on hold

MASSACHUSETTS: A judge declared a mistrial on Friday (Sep 4) in the high-profile case of an American woman, who killed her three children, but put his decision on hold to allow the defence to appeal the decision.

Judge William Sullivan said he was freezing his mistrial ruling in the trial of Lindsay Clancy for one hour to allow her lawyer to file an appeal with a higher court.

The jury has been deadlocked 11-1 with the majority apparently leaning towards finding the 36-year-old Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity.

The dramatic developments came after the jury sent a note to the judge Friday morning saying that it was with a "heavy heart" that they were unable to reach a verdict in the case, which has cast a spotlight on maternal mental health.

Clancy does not deny strangling Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, but claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis - excusing her from criminal responsibility.

To reach a verdict, all 12 jurors must agree. If they cannot agree, the judge declares a mistrial and prosecutors must decide whether to try the case again with a new jury.

Kevin Reddington, Clancy's lawyer, has repeatedly demanded the replacement of the holdout juror with one of several alternate jurors, but Sullivan declined to do so.

Clancy's televised five-week trial, which featured more than 80 witnesses and days of distressing testimony, has sparked debate in the United States over maternal mental health.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, saying she heard a voice ordering her to kill her children.

Her lawyers say this was caused by postpartum psychosis, a condition that experts say affects about one to two women in every 1,000 births.

Prosecutors have rejected that argument, saying Clancy had carefully planned the murders of her children and was able to understand the consequences of her actions.

Psychiatrists and people close to Clancy, as well as her estranged husband, were among the witnesses who testified about her fragile mental health during the trial.