'TEXTBOOK EXAMPLE OF ETHNIC CLEANSING'

"We have carried this pain for so long," Khatun said ahead of the verdict, describing the moment when Myanmar soldiers came for her husband in their village of Inn Din in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh.

At Inn Din, the site of one of several mass killings in Rakhine, Khatun's husband, Shaker Ahmed, 45, as well as her brother and brother-in-law were among 10 Rohingya men killed in September 2017, according to a Reuters investigation.

The military said the men - including fishermen, shopkeepers and students - belonged to a group of 200 "terrorists" that targeted security forces, as part of broader attacks by insurgents that necessitated a response.

The United Nations described the ensuing military crackdown in 2017 as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing", pushing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh with harrowing accounts of arson, rapes and killings.

"They killed our men, raped our women and burned our homes," Khatun said. "We lost our loved ones, our land and our livelihoods. The world must recognise what happened and ensure those responsible are held accountable."

Myanmar's military later jailed seven soldiers for 10 years for the Inn Din killings, but they were released early after less than a year in prison.