Trudeau slams India as tensions soar over Sikh separatist's murder

OTTAWA: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India on Monday (Oct 14) of making a "fundamental error", as an escalating row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil last year saw both countries expel each other's ambassadors.

A grave Trudeau branded New Delhi's actions as "unacceptable" during a press conference in Ottawa on the diplomatic expulsions, which saw tensions reach a new height after the 2023 murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau has previously said there were "credible allegations" linking Indian intelligence services to the killing. Both countries have traded barbs since then, culminating with the expulsions on Monday of each other's ambassadors and five other top diplomats in both countries.

"The government of India made a fundamental error in thinking that they could engage in supporting criminal activity against Canadians here on Canadian soil, whether it be murders or extortion or other violent acts," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa, hours after the expulsions were announced.

"We will never tolerate the involvement of a foreign government threatening and killing Canadian citizens on Canadian soil, a deeply unacceptable violation of Canada's sovereignty and of international law," he said.

The expulsions came after New Delhi said its envoy had been named among "persons of interest" following the killing of Nijjar.

India "decided to expel" Ottawa's acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler, his deputy and four first secretaries, ordering they leave before midnight on Sunday.

Ottawa announced similar measures in return, with Canadian police saying they had "evidence pertaining to agents of the government of India's involvement in serious criminal activity" in Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that India had refused to cooperate in the investigation or to lift diplomatic immunity for its envoys.

"The decision to expel these individuals was made with great consideration and only after the RCMP gathered ample, clear and concrete evidence which identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case," she said in a statement, referring to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.