K-pop band NCT 127's Indonesia concert halted after 30 faint in crush

SOUTH TANGERANG, Indonesia: K-pop band NCT 127 was forced to end their first concert in Indonesia early after 30 people fainted in a crush, police said.

Indonesia is still reeling after more than 130 people, including over 40 children, died in a stadium stampede last month - one of the deadliest disasters in football history.

Police spokesperson Endra Zulpan said late on Friday (Nov 4) that the concert near the capital Jakarta had been going for around two hours when fans started surging forward to get closer to the stage.

"Because of it, 30 people fainted. To prevent other incidents, we decided to stop the concert at 9.20pm (1420 GMT)," Zulpan said, adding that the collapsed fans had recovered.