Pakistan's PIA to restart commercial flights to Kabul from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights from Islamabad to Kabul next week, a spokesman told AFP Saturday (Sep 11), becoming the first foreign commercial service since the Taliban seized power last month.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of over 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on Aug 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with Qatari technical assistance.

"We have got all technical clearances for flight operations," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP.

"Our first commercial plane ... is scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Kabul on Sep 13."