US tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport amid 'security threats'

WASHINGTON: The United States on Saturday (Aug 21) urged its citizens in Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport for now, citing "potential security threats" near its gates.

That warning, posted on the website of the US Embassy in Afghanistan and tweeted by the State Department in Washington, offered no detail on the nature of the threat.

But conditions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport have been chaotic, with reports of people seeking to leave being beaten by Taliban fighters.

At least 12 people have been killed in and around the single runway airfield since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

"Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative to do so," the embassy alert said.