Kabul hotel attack ends as three gunmen killed; two foreigners injured

KABUL: Armed men opened fire on Monday (Dec 12) inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals in an attack that ended when at least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said.
Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.
Kabul's Emergency Hospital, run by an Italian non-profit near the attacked hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw area, reported receiving 21 casualties - 18 injured and three dead on arrival.
Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.
Videos posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul and verified by Reuters showed smoke billowing out of one of the floors amid sounds of gunshots, while a person was seen trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the attack took place at about 2.30pm local time, with residents in the area saying they heard a powerful explosion followed by gunfire.
The attack came a day after China's ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters and sought more attention on the protection of its embassy.
China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the attack happened near a Chinese guesthouse and its embassy in Kabul was closely monitoring the situation.
The embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Several bombings have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, including an attack on the Pakistan embassy earlier this month and a suicide blast near the Russian embassy in September. Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State.
The Taliban, which seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country.
Recent attacks on foreigners in Afghanistan
The Taliban took back control of Afghanistan last year as US and foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of conflict following the Sep 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Following is a list of recent attacks on foreigners in Afghanistan:
December 2022
- At least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals.
- Cross-border shelling and gunfire between Afghanistan and Pakistan killed six Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier, officials on both sides of the frontier said, with each side accusing the other of starting the fighting.
- Pakistan's embassy in Kabul came under attack with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.
September 2022
- Two Russian embassy staff were killed in a suicide bombing near the country's diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
August 2021
- A single Islamic State bomber killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport as US troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban's takeover.