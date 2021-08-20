Harris trip to Asia will show US commitment to a 'free and open Indo-Pacific'

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris' upcoming trip to Vietnam and Singapore will show that the United States is in the region "to stay", a senior administration official said, as the US seeks to bolster international support to counter China's growing global influence.

Harris' trip to Asia aims to establish deeper ties with a network of allies in Southeast Asia, which the United States considers key to checking Chinese expansion.

A senior White House official told Reuters earlier this month that the vice president's focus would be on defending international rules in the South China Sea, strengthening US regional leadership and expanding security cooperation in the region.

"The administration is ... making clear that we have an enduring commitment to this region, that we're part of the Indo-Pacific and in the region to stay," the official said.