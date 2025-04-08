Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air

MANILA: A volcano in the central Philippines erupted early on Tuesday (Apr 8) morning, sending a plume of ash 4,000m into the sky and prompting calls for local school cancellations.

Kanlaon Volcano, one of 24 active volcanoes in the Southeast Asian nation, erupted in December, prompting the evacuation of surrounding villages.

The area around the volcano on the island of Negros was still under evacuation orders when Tuesday's eruption occurred.

"An explosive eruption is currently occurring at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano that began at 5.51am today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

The volcano "is producing a voluminous bent plume approximately 4,000m tall that is drifting southwest", it said.