Four killed by female suicide bomber near China institute in Pakistan
Four killed by female suicide bomber near China institute in Pakistan

Police inspect a site around damaged vehicles following a blast near a Chinese language institute at Karachi University in Pakistan on Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Rizwan Tabassum)

26 Apr 2022 08:06PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 08:06PM)
KARACHI, Pakistan: A woman suicide bomber from a Pakistan separatist group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a vehicle carrying staff from the Confucius Institute affiliated with Karachi University.

"(The) Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility of today's self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi," the group's spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English on Telegram.

The mission was the first to be carried out be a female militant, he added.

Karachi police confirmed that four people had died in the attack, including three Chinese nationals.

Chinese targets have regularly been attacked by separatists in Balochistan province, where Beijing is involved in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Separatists have long harboured resentment against lucrative mining and energy projects in the region, saying that locals do not see the benefits.

Source: AFP/kg

