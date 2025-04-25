Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Troops from Pakistan and India exchanged fire overnight across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir, officials said Friday (Apr 25), after the United Nations urged the nuclear-armed rivals to show "maximum restraint" following a deadly shooting in the region.

Relations have plunged to their lowest level in years, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority Kashmir for a quarter of a century.

Syed Ashfaq Gilani, a government official in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, told AFP Friday that troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control that separates the two countries.

"There was no firing on the civilian population," he added.

India's army confirmed there had been limited firing of small arms that it said had been "initiated by Pakistan", adding that it has been "effectively responded to".