Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Kazakhstan bans unvaccinated from malls and restaurants on weekends
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Kazakhstan bans unvaccinated from malls and restaurants on weekends

Kazakhstan bans unvaccinated from malls and restaurants on weekends

People wait their turn before entering the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre located at the shopping mall MEGA Alma-Ata in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Apr 14, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Mariya Gordeyeva)

25 Aug 2021 04:15PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 04:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALMATY: Kazakhstan said on Wednesday (Aug 25) it would ban unvaccinated people from shopping malls, restaurants and cafes on weekends in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

People wanting to shop or eat out will have to show a "green" status on a mobile app, proving that they have had a shot, or a recent negative test or have recovered from the disease within the past three months, the government said.

The order comes into effect on Saturday.

The former Soviet republic is planning to reopen schools next month. Most of them have been closed since March 2020.

Kazakhstan has reported 823,189 COVID-19 cases with 8,643 related deaths. It has fully vaccinated 5.1 million people, just over a quarter of its population.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

Kazakhstan COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us