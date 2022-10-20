Key issues as Malaysia prepares to vote

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov 19, its election commission said on Thursday (Oct 20), in a contest that the country's ruling graft-tainted party hopes will strengthen its hold on power.

Here are the key issues that will determine how Malaysians vote:

ECONOMY & INFLATION

Rising prices and economic prospects will be voters' top considerations as the government and central bank have warned of slowing growth next year.

The economy is expected to expand 4 per cent to 5 per cent next year, following this year's expected 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent growth.

Prices have been creeping up, especially for food items.

The government has said it will trim back subsidies from 2023 due to fiscal pressures, which could result in further price increases if the new administration proceeds with the plan.

"The top issue (in the election) would be socioeconomic well-being which is rapidly deteriorating," said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with Singapore's Institute of International Affairs.

Most of the country's ethnic-Malay majority would expect the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party "as being most willing to provide handouts during these harsh times", he said.

POLITICAL STABILITY

Malaysians have been frustrated with the politicking that has rocked the country since the historic election win by the opposition over UMNO in 2018.

The win by the Mahathir Mohamad-led alliance was the first by the opposition in Malaysia's history.

Since its ouster, UMNO has tried to make its way back to power and has been the main source of turmoil, with infighting both within its ranks and among its alliance partners.

The country has had three prime ministers in the last two years.