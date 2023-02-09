Former Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin to become radio DJ

SINGAPORE: Former Malaysian health minister Khairy Jamaluddin will become a DJ for the country's Hot FM radio station, Malaysian media reported on Thursday (Feb 9).

Mr Khairy will begin work at the station next Wednesday and will handle the Bekpes Hot segment, according to the New Straits Times.

Mr Khairy confirmed that he was joining Hot FM in a telephone interview on Bekpes Hot on Thursday.

"He will be on duty as a radio announcer from 6am to 10am, Mondays to Fridays," said a statement from Media Prima Audio, which owns Hot FM.

Media Prima Audio also said that the offer to Mr Khairy was made in an open letter on Instagram, reported the New Straits Times.

Hot FM network content director Shah Hayatudin said that Mr Khairy had good ideas to "add colour" to Bekpes Hot, and will share hosting duties, according to the New Straits Times.

Mr Khairy was a three-term member of parliament for Rembau in Negeri Sembilan before he was moved to contest the more urban constituency of Sungai Buloh in Selangor during Malaysia's 15th General Election (GE15) last year.

He eventually lost to Pakatan Harapan's K Ramanan in a seven-cornered contest.

In January, Mr Khairy was sacked by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) following a party supreme council meeting.

UMNO supreme council member Puad Zarkashi claimed in a Facebook post on Jan 28 that Mr Khairy had been sacked for criticising the party and its president during GE15 campaigning.