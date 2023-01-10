Former Malaysia health minister Khairy Jamaluddin 'thinking about' running for UMNO presidency

Mr Khairy called the next UMNO election the “most important” in the party’s history, pointing out its dismal results in recent elections and saying that it would determine if the party could reform and remain relevant, or “rest in peace”.

“I think this time around, the stakes are much, much higher. Because whoever wins (the UMNO presidency) will lead the party into the next election,” he said.

Mr Khairy also ran for the party’s top post at its previous election in 2018, but he lost to current president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid is now one of two deputy prime ministers in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet.

The deputy prime minister said on Jan 5 that he was confident of retaining the presidency if challenged during the next election, pointing out that he garnered 93 votes in 2018.

This is more than Mr Khairy’s 51 votes and another challenger Tengku Razaleigh’s 23 votes combined.

Local media quoted Johor UMNO deputy chairman Nur Jazlan Mohamed as saying on Jan 3 that UMNO members needed to focus on restoring people's faith in the party instead of replacing their top two leaders, fuelling speculation that the posts would not be contested.

This issue will be discussed during a Supreme Council meeting held at the sidelines of the party’s General Assembly, to be held from this Wednesday to Saturday.

Mr Khairy said on Tuesday that he wanted to ensure that no motion will be passed at the General Assembly preventing the party’s top two posts from being contested at the next election.

“In the past they've closed it before, and that's highly undemocratic. And this, of all elections, is absolutely critical for the future of my party,” he said.

Mr Khairy also refuted suggestions that a change in UMNO leadership will bring political instability as it could collapse the government.

“Today I want to say this clearly, categorically… That if I, or my allies, win the presidency, win the leadership of my party, we will commit our support to the unity government, to Anwar Ibrahim, and to you.”

He reiterated his pledge to ensure that any change in UMNO leadership will not cause political instability, as this was “not what Malaysia needs”.

“That’s not going to happen. No change in government, no change in prime minister, maybe a change in deputy prime minister, who knows?” he added.