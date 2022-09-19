‘Then, now and forever’: Malaysia’s health minister Khairy denies leaving UMNO 

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin denied rumours that he has left the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), saying that he will always be a member of the party.

Referring to a Youtube video titled “KJ leaves UMNO!! Verified, Khairy Jamaluddin’s final decision”, Mr Khairy said in an Instagram Story that many people have contacted him to ask if it is true.

"I don't like to entertain this kind of news but many messaged me about it. I'm still in UMNO,” he said in the post on Monday (Sep 19).

The Rembau MP said he has remained in UMNO all this while even though he was not appointed to the Cabinet and was ostracised in the party despite winning the post of party youth chief.

He added that he remained in the party despite its loss in the last general election and was facing political persecution. He also did not quit when he lost the UMNO presidential race in 2018.

“I lost the presidency race and was looked down upon, but I still remained in UMNO.

“Even though (I) have to look for a new constituency, (I am) still with UMNO. Don't worry. Then, now and forever,” said Mr Khairy, who has been Rembau MP since 2008.

Earlier this month, Malaysian media reported that Barisan Nasional deputy chairman and UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hasan might take over Mr Khairy’s parliamentary seat in the imminent general election.

"The worst-case scenario is that I don't contest; it's fine. It's okay, I'm alright," Mr Khairy was quoted as saying by the Star on Sep 4.

“He (Mr Mohamad) passed the message to me that I must get out of the way … Anyway, you know, what can I do? He's the boss … If he wants to contest the parliament seat, I will give way," he added.