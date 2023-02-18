Kim Jong Un's daughter appears at North Korean sports event: State media

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter watched a sports event attended by government officials on Friday (Feb 18), according to state media, the first time the girl has been seen at a non-military event.

The daughter, often described by state media as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" has been seen alongside her father Kim at military events including earlier this month.

Little is known about the girl and she has not been named in state media. South Korean intelligence officials believe she is the daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.