North Korea's Kim visits typhoon-hit farms amid food shortages

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited typhoon-hit farms and oversaw military helicopters spraying pesticides in a bid to salvage key crops, state media said on Friday (Aug 18).

Tropical Storm Khanun made landfall last week in the North, a country where natural disasters can be devastating due to weak infrastructure and widespread deforestation, which increases vulnerability to flooding.

The visit came hours after the UN Security Council accused the North Korean regime of spending heavily on its nuclear arms programme while its people go hungry and lack basic necessities.

On Thursday, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers that around 240 North Koreans had starved to death between January and July this year, member of parliament Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the briefing.

Kim visited rice paddy fields in Kangwon Province that had been flooded by the typhoon, but predicted a "complete recovery from the damage" thanks to the patriotism of soldiers who helped salvage the crop, the Korean Central News Agency reported.