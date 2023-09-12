What we know about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's bulletproof train

SINGAPORE: Kim Jong Un's rare overseas visit to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to his mode of travel - a private train that is said to be heavily armoured and luxurious.

The trip to Russia's Far East – Kim's first abroad since 2019 – will take about a day.

Such rail journeys have long been a feature of North Korean diplomatic trips, and the trains that have carried the country's leaders are as enigmatic and speculated about as most other aspects of the country.

Here is what we know about Kim's train.

It is continuing a family tradition

Kim's father Kim Jong Il and grandfather Kim Il Sung both loved trains and often travelled by rail during their tenures as North Korea's leader, according to a 2019 Reuters report.

Kim Il Sung, the country's founding leader, travelled abroad by train regularly until his death in 1994.

Among his journeys were a trip to Beijing in 1958 where he transferred to a plane to Vietnam, and a trip around Eastern Europe via the Soviet Union in 1984.

Kim Jong Il took a memorable three-week rail trip to Moscow in 2001, with the journey recounted in a 2002 book by Kremlin insider Konstantin Pulikovsky.

The second Kim would in fact die of a heart attack on a train in 2011, according to North Korean state media.

Kim Jong Un himself made a trip to Russia in 2019 similar to his current excursion, having travelled by train to Vietnam earlier in the year to meet then-United States president Donald Trump.

Three of his four visits to China in 2018 and 2019 – including his first trip out of North Korea as its leader – were also made by rail, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars fellow Sung-Yoon Lee told the Associated Press.