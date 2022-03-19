Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meeting with India's Modi

MUMBAI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (Mar 19), while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I'd like to emphasise the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues," Kishida said ahead of his visit.

India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.

Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organisations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.