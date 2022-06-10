Kishida unveils shift in diplomacy to meet external challenges faced by Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday (Jun 10) to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he said in his keynote speech that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had shaken the "foundations of the international order", leaving the world at a crossroads.

He added that Japan would enter a new era of "realism diplomacy", another step by Tokyo to distance itself from its post-World War Two pacifism and step out of the shadow of the United States, its main ally, to take a bigger role in regional security where it faces China, North Korea and Russia.

"We will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia, and the world," Mr Kishida said.

"Taking that perspective, in order to maintain and strengthen the peaceful order in this region, I will advance the 'Kishida Vision for Peace' and boost Japan's diplomatic and security role in the region."

Japan has become alarmed at growing Chinese military activity in the East China Sea and around Taiwan. It is also wary of Beijing's military ties to Moscow.

His country's active diplomacy, Mr Kishida said, will be backed up by a commitment made earlier this week to drastically raise defence spending over the next five years and with aid to countries in Asia, including patrol boats for Southeast Asian nations and the Pacific islands to help them guard maritime security.

He said Japan was considering the acquisition of counter strike weapons to deter potential enemies from attacking, a controversial proposal in a country that gave up the right to wage war after its defeat in World War II.