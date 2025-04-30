Indian hotel fires kills at least 15

KOLKATA: A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata, killing at least 15 people, police said on Wednesday (Apr 30), with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape.

Several people were rescued from rooms and the roof of the budget hotel, Kolkata police chief Manoj Verma told AFP, after the fire broke out on Tuesday evening.

"The death toll has risen to 15, including two children and a woman," said Verma, adding an investigation had been launched to find out what triggered the blaze.

"The hotel turned into a gas chamber and it appears that many people suffocated to death."

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Rituraj Hotel, which had 88 guests when the fire broke out, is located in a congested business district of central Kolkata.

About a dozen people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment.