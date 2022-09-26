Fire in shopping mall in South Korean city leaves 7 dead

SEOUL: A fire broke out at the basement of a shopping mall in the South Korean city of Daejeon on Monday (Sep 26), killing at least seven people, officials said.

Firefighters were continuing to search for survivors after putting out the blaze, said Go Seung-cheol, an official at the Daejeon Fire Headquarters. He said it wasn’t immediately clear if there were people still missing and that smoke remained in some parts of the building.

The fire broke out at around 7.45am and quickly spread across the basement’s loading dock area, prompting the evacuation of more than 110 people, including mall employees and customers at a nearby hotel. Officials said the damage could have been worse if the blaze had broken out during the mall’s business hours.