KTM train services between Johor Bahru and Woodlands to resume on Jun 19

JOHOR BAHRU: The KTM train service between Malaysia's Johor Bahru Sentral station and Woodlands station in Singapore will resume on Jun 19 after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for trips from Jun 19 to Jul 18 will go on sale from Jun 13 at 3am, said Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

He added that there will be 31 trips daily - with 18 from JB Sentral to Woodlands and 13 from Woodlands to JB Sentral.

About 7,000 passengers are expected to use the service daily, with a maximum capacity of 320 passengers for each trip and a train frequency of 30 minutes.

Dr Wee was speaking to reporters after visiting the construction site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project in Bukit Chagar on Saturday (Jun 11).

He added that passengers will use their passports as official tickets for check-in at JB Sentral station and Woodlands station before boarding the train.

Tickets for the JB Sentral to Woodlands route will be priced at RM5 (S$1.58) while that for the Woodlands to JB Sentral route will be sold at S$5.

"Passengers can buy tickets using the KITS online system or at ticket counters and passengers are required to register and enter their passport number before purchasing a Tebrau shuttle ticket," said Dr Wee.