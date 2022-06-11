Logo
KTM train services between Johor Bahru and Woodlands to resume on Jun 19
Asia

Passengers on board the new shuttle train service between Woodlands and Johor Bahru. (Photo: Loi Kar Yee)

11 Jun 2022 08:18PM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 08:22PM)
JOHOR BAHRU: The KTM train service between Malaysia's Johor Bahru Sentral station and Woodlands station in Singapore will resume on Jun 19 after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for trips from Jun 19 to Jul 18 will go on sale from Jun 13 at 3am, said Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

He added that there will be 31 trips daily - with 18 from JB Sentral to Woodlands and 13 from Woodlands to JB Sentral.

About 7,000 passengers are expected to use the service daily, with a maximum capacity of 320 passengers for each trip and a train frequency of 30 minutes. 

Dr Wee was speaking to reporters after visiting the construction site of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project in Bukit Chagar on Saturday (Jun 11).

He added that passengers will use their passports as official tickets for check-in at JB Sentral station and Woodlands station before boarding the train. 

Tickets for the JB Sentral to Woodlands route will be priced at RM5 (S$1.58) while that for the Woodlands to JB Sentral route will be sold at S$5.

"Passengers can buy tickets using the KITS online system or at ticket counters and passengers are required to register and enter their passport number before purchasing a Tebrau shuttle ticket," said Dr Wee.

Malaysia and Singapore reopened their borders on Apr 1, allowing vaccinated people to travel across the Causeway via private vehicles.

Cross-border bus and taxi services later resumed on May 1.

Pre-pandemic, the Causeway was one of the busiest land checkpoints in the world, with about 300,000 people passing through every day.

Source: Bernama/lk(gs)

