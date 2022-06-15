Recovery of Malaysia's hospitality sector hampered by labour shortage despite border reopening

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s hospitality sector is facing a labour crunch, with many hotels saying they are finding it difficult to fill positions even after the reopening of the country’s international borders since Apr 1.

Industry players who spoke to CNA said that the issue, which had been slowly growing since the lifting of interstate travel in late 2021, has intensified due to the pent-up demand for travel by locals and foreigners alike.

“Over the past two years, the hospitality industry has gone through pay cuts, retrenchments and also temporary hotel closures, because there was generally zero income during the lockdowns and restrictions on travel,” Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) president Christina Toh told CNA.

She said that during the COVID-19 lockdown period (between March 2020 to October 2021), many hotel employees who were made redundant had to resort to alternative sources of income.

“Some joined the gig economy and drove for Grab or did deliveries, or they started home-based businesses because we were not getting any business.”

But many of them had not returned to their previous jobs in the hospitality sector even after the reopening of the economy since late last year, said Mdm Toh, who is also the area general manager for the Dorsett Grand Subang in Selangor.