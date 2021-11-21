About 1,400 people expected to cross Singapore-Johor border in first week of land VTL: Johor chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: About 1,400 people are expected to be able to travel between Johor and Singapore in the first week of the implementation of the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia, said Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad.

Mr Hasni, who was responding to questions during a state assembly session on Sunday morning (Nov 21), added that the Johor state government and Malaysia’s Health Ministry were strengthening COVID-19 testing procedures at land border checkpoints ahead of the implementation.

Mr Hasni’s comments came after Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday that he was "optimistic" that the land border between Singapore and Malaysia would be able to be opened by the end of November, and that details were still being worked out.

Mr Gan also said that it may be "possible" the land VTL is launched “on the same day” as the planned air VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Nov 29.

Under Singapore's VTL scheme, fully vaccinated travellers are able to travel into Singapore on designated flights, and take COVID-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or stay-home notice.

The daily quota for the travel lane scheme for all VTL countries is 10,000 travellers.