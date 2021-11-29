Two-hour delay, ticketing glitches: How my trip from JB to Singapore via the land VTL unfolded

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Since the beginning of this year, I have travelled between Malaysia and Singapore three times and spent 45 days serving mandatory hotel quarantine.

I have had to accept that inconvenience and spending days in isolation were simply the price of travelling during COVID-19.

The prolonged border closures imposed due to the pandemic has made it challenging for me, a Singaporean working in Malaysia, to balance my commitments on both sides of the border.

Spending time in isolation is one thing. For many commuters, including the thousands of Malaysians who work in Singapore, setting aside the money for quarantine expenses is another.

Prior to the VTL, a worker doing a round trip between Malaysia and Singapore via the Periodic Commuting Arrangement scheme would need to pay around S$2,700 for quarantine.

For many of them, frequent trips between their home country and their place of employment may be out of reach.

Singapore and Johor are just a couple of kilometres apart, but for them, home feels a world away.

However, the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) announced this month represents a viable quarantine-free option for workers to commute for work and see their loved ones more frequently.

On Monday (Nov 29), the first day the land VTL was launched, I tried out the system to get a sense of how it worked, and whether it was a feasible option that would allow workers to commute frequently between both countries.