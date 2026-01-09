Landfill collapse kills 1 and leaves at least 27 missing, Philippine police say

MANILA: An avalanche of garbage buried workers at a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person, injuring seven and leaving at least 27 others missing, police said on Friday (Jan 9).

Rescuers retrieved eight people alive and were searching for the missing, still trapped after a huge mound of garbage and debris collapsed on them in the village of Binaliw in Cebu City, police said.

Those affected included workers at the landfill, but it was unclear if non-workers were among the victims.