Fatal landslide at campsite near Genting Highlands is ‘unprecedented’ in Malaysia, says geology expert

SINGAPORE: A landslide like the fatal incident on Friday (Dec 16) at a campsite near Genting Highlands did not happen immediately after heavy rainfall and is “unprecedented” in Malaysia, said an expert.

Geology expert Dr Nor Shahidah Mohd Nazer said it was likely to have been partly an effect of intense rain during the past weeks as the country experiences its monsoon season.

Such a landslide is called an earthflow, said Dr Shahidah, a senior lecturer in the Department of Earth Science and Environment at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

“Earthflow is ... a type of landslide that comes with a lot of water and the composition of the slide, or the slope itself, consists of high fine-grained material which is able to absorb more water and also doesn’t allow water to pass easily,” she told CNA’s Asia Now.

“Under this condition, the slope gets saturated, and it will induce the formation of slip surfaces deep inside the ground.”