Asia

Landslides, floods kill at least 25 in southwest India
Asia

A resident carries a dog amid debris of his damaged house after flash floods caused by heavy rains at Thodupuzha in India's Kerala state on Oct 16, 2021. (Photo: Appu S Narayanan/AFP)

18 Oct 2021 12:33PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 12:33PM)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Kerala: At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in southwestern India, officials said on Sunday (Oct 17), as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.

Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rain, which started to intensify from late Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Eleven bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials told AFP, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

A person in a helicopter on a mission to distribute relief material to flood affected people at Koottickal in Kottayam district, southern Kerala state, India, Sunday, Oct 17, 2021. (Indian Navy via AP)
Rescue workers push a overturned vehicle stuck in the mud and debris at a site of a landslide claimed to be caused by heavy rains in Kokkayar in India's Kerala state on Oct 17, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The army, navy and airforce are assisting with flood relief and rescue operations. Officials could not say how many people were missing.

"It was my livelihood. Everything is gone," a distraught man told Kerala news channel Manorama TV in Koottickal town in Kottayam, which was hit by a landslide.

"The hill broke off near us. There has been a lot of damage and loss. The house has gone. Children have gone," a woman from Koottickal added.

Video shared on social media showed buses and cars submerged in floodwaters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said authorities were working to help those who were affected or hit by the deluge.

The India Meteorological Department said the heavy rains, caused by a low pressure area over the southeastern Arabian Sea and Kerala, were expected to ease on Monday.

A car stuck in mud waters is pictured after flash floods caused by heavy rains at Thodupuzha in India's Kerala state on Oct 16, 2021. (Photo: Appu S Narayanan/AFP)

In northern India, some states including the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are forecast to experience "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the next two to three days, the weather bureau said.

The northern weather system would be caused by a low pressure area over Afghanistan and its surroundings interacting with strong winds from the Bay of Bengal, it added.

In 2018, nearly 500 people were killed in Kerala when it was ravaged by the worst floods to hit the state in almost a century.

Source: AFP/mi

