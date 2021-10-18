Landslides, floods kill at least 25 in southwest India

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Kerala: At least 25 people have died in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in southwestern India, officials said on Sunday (Oct 17), as rescuers scoured for survivors in muddy debris and the military flew in emergency supplies.

Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rain, which started to intensify from late Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Eleven bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials told AFP, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.