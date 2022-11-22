Paradise beaches of Langkawi struggling to bring back international visitors post-COVID

LANGKAWI: Tucked off the coast of northwestern Malaysia, the island of Langkawi is often touted as the jewel of Kedah state, with turquoise waters and lush greenery.

For decades, its idyllic blonde beaches and jungle-cloaked valleys have attracted both locals and tourists from around the world.

Before COVID-19 struck, tourism accounted for nearly 90 per cent of its economy.

The holiday destination took a severe beating during the pandemic when tourist arrivals came to a standstill. Businesses were shuttered and many locals lost their jobs.

One such affected business owner was Norhayati Noor, who had to temporarily close her tour company. On top of losing her income, she had to pay rental costs.

“We couldn’t do any business for two years. Cenang (beach) used to be very happening. But during the heights of COVID-19, it became a ghost town. So how could we run any business?” said Ms Norhayati, the director of Marine Waves Holidays. “But even then, rental costs still applied.”