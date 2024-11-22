British woman dies in suspected methanol poisoning in Laos, taking death toll to five

LONDON: A British woman who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has died, the fifth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.

British media reported on Thursday (Nov 21) that 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer from southeast London, was among the tourists who died after consuming drinks laced with methanol, a toxic alcohol.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Four other tourists - an Australian, two Danes and an American - have died in the incident in Vang Vieng, a town in the Southeast Asian nation popular with foreign backpackers.

One young Australian woman was confirmed dead, and her friend was fighting for her life, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Two Danish citizens and an American had also died, officials said, after what media described as a night out in Vang Vieng where they drank possibly tainted alcohol.

The group of about a dozen tourists became ill after going out on Nov 12, according to British and Australian media.

"Tragically, Bianca Jones has lost her life," Australia's Albanese told parliament. "Our first thoughts at this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss."

Jones' friend Holly Bowles, also 19, is in critical condition in hospital, Albanese said.

She was on "life support" in a hospital in Bangkok, her father Shaun Bowles told Australia's Nine News on Wednesday.

Denmark's foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that two Danish citizens had died in Laos, without providing further information.