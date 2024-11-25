New Zealand citizen poisoned by tainted alcohol in Laos returns home

A New Zealand citizen poisoned after drinking contaminated alcohol in a popular tourist town in Laos has returned home, authorities said on Monday (Nov 25), as Laos pledged to prosecute those responsible for the incident which has killed six tourists.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok has been providing assistance to one New Zealander who we believe to have been poisoned with methanol in Laos. They have now departed Laos and returned home," a New Zealand foreign ministry spokesperson said by email, without providing further details on the person.

Two Danes, two Australians, a Briton and an American have died from methanol poisoning after visiting Vang Vieng, an idyllic town that is popular with foreign backpackers.

Mark Jones, father of 19-year-old Australian Bianca, urged officials in the Southeast Asian country to take strict action so that similar incidents do not repeat.

"We can't have the passing of our daughter's life not lead to change to protect others," Jones told reporters outside the hospital in Bangkok where his daughter had been transferred after falling sick.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the families of Melbourne residents Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, both 19, to cover the cost of bringing them home, and support initiatives and awareness campaigns. The campaign has raised about A$179,000 as of Monday morning.