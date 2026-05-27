5 of 7 people trapped in Laos cave found alive: Rescuers

VIENTIANE: Five of seven people trapped in a flooded cave for a week in Laos were found alive on Wednesday (May 27), Laotian and Thai rescuers said.

"We've found five people alive and all safe. There are still two people we are searching for," Laotian rescue group Rescue Volunteer for People said in a social media post.

"At 4.30 pm, we found our target. We found five people. We are looking for the other two," added Thai rescuer Kengkach Bangkawong in a Facebook post.

State media Lao Economic Daily also said five people were found alive.