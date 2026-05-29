'It’s like diving into coffee': Rescuers in Laos describe risky mission to free men trapped in cave

Rescue efforts are underway on Friday (May 29) to extract five men trapped in a cave in Laos, but cave diving experts warn of the significant risks involved.

The men had entered the cave in central Laos' Xaisomboun province last week in search of gold, but a landslide triggered by heavy rain blocked their exit, a local volunteer group and the state-run Lao Phattha News reported.

Seven people were initially said to be missing, but Thai-based Finnish cave diver Mikko Paasi, who was involved in locating the men, said the group of five said no one else was with them.

Paasi was part of the team in the dramatic rescue of a youth football team in Thailand in 2018.

Speaking to Australia’s ABC News, Paasi described finding the Laos group as an "emotional" and "overwhelming" moment.

"That was an emotional moment (when we found them), like what are the chances? We believed they were still alive, but the odds were quite low given everything," he said.

"Ascending to the final chamber where they were and seeing them sitting there all grey and all pale but in good spirits. They were very happy, there were tears, big smiles from both sides," he added.

"The feeling of not giving up, and succeeding … now we are one step closer to getting them back out to their families and kids. It was overwhelming."