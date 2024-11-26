Laos hostel staff detained after backpackers' deaths from suspected methanol poisoning

BANGKOK: Police in Laos have detained the manager and seven staff of a backpacker hostel in Vang Vieng following the deaths of six tourists from suspected methanol poisoning, state media reported on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians died following what media said was a night out in the town on Nov 12.

Police have detained the 34-year-old manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel and seven other employees for interrogation, the Laos Post said on Tuesday.

Local media reported that all those detained were Vietnamese nationals.