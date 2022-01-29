Laos makes second-biggest meth seizure as UN warns of surge in drug production

BANGKOK: Laos police have made their second-biggest single seizure of illegal drugs, uncovering 36 million methamphetamine pills, a United Nations official said Saturday (Jan 29).

The raid in the northern province of Bokeo came three months after officers netted Asia's biggest ever haul in the same area with 55 million meth pills found in a beer truck.

Laos is part of the Golden Triangle covering the border areas with Myanmar and Thailand that has for decades been a hub for Southeast Asia's lucrative drug trade. Heroin and the opium from which it is derived have been joined in recent decades by methamphetamine, mostly produced in Myanmar, especially its Shan state.

Since Bangkok ramped up border patrols to stop the spread of coronavirus, Laos has become a gateway for traffickers moving meth out of Myanmar's troubled Shan state across the Mekong River into Thailand.

“Production in Shan is off the charts, and Laos is now a favoured gateway for traffickers,” UN Office on Drugs and Crime regional representative Jeremy Douglas said in an email.