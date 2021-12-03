'Game changer': Laos opens China-built railway line

BANGKOK: Laos is set to open a US$6 billion China-built railway on Friday (Dec 3), with debt concerns balanced against hopes that it could boost the reclusive nation's struggling economy.

The 414km route took five years to construct under China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

Analysts have acknowledged the potential economic boost, but have queried how infrastructure-poor Laos will pay its US$1.06 billion debt - and whether it is ready to exploit the state-of-the-art transport system.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the "flagship project" would give a "boost to Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub".

President Thongloun Sisoulith is expected to hold virtual talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, with both expected to deliver speeches at the official opening ceremony.