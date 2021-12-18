Reclusive Laos to reopen to foreign travellers

BANGKOK: Laos has announced plans to partially reopen to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated visitors on pre-booked tours will be able to enter from Jan 1 and visit the capital Vientiane, eco-tourism hotspot Vang Vieng and UNESCO World Heritage-listed Luang Prabang, state media reported on Friday (Dec 17).

Further destinations will be opened up in April and July as vaccination rates in Laos increase.

But entry will only be available to tourists from 17 nations, mostly Southeast Asian and European countries as well as China, the United States, Australia and Canada.

All visitors will also need to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving.

The reclusive communist nation this month opened a US$6 billion Beijing-built railway that connects its capital to the south-western Chinese city of Kunming.

Health authorities are now rushing to deliver COVID-19 booster shots to people living in tourist spots along the train line in anticipation of an influx of travellers.