Laos government 'profoundly saddened' by tourist deaths from suspected methanol poisoning

The Laos government said on Saturday (Nov 23) that it was "profoundly saddened" by the deaths of foreign tourists in Vang Vieng, with the toll from a suspected methanol poisoning incident now at six.

A statement posted on its Ministry of Foreign Affairs website said it expressed "sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased", adding an investigation was underway to find the cause of the incident.

Six tourists died of suspected methanol poisoning after a night out in the Laos backpacker hotspot of Vang Vieng last week.

The two Danish citizens, an American, a Briton and two Australians were among a group of about a dozen foreigners who fell ill shortly after Nov 12.

Australian officials are pressing Laotian authorities for a full and transparent investigation into what happened.