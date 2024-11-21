Australian teen dies from tainted liquor in Laos; fourth suspected victim

VIENTIANE: An Australian teenager died on Thursday (Nov 21) after drinking alcohol contaminated with methanol in Laos, Thai police and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, the fourth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.

Bianca Jones, 19, fell ill last week in Vang Vieng, a town in the Southeast Asian nation popular with foreign backpackers that is about two hours north of the capital Vientiane by road.

She died on Thursday after being taken to a hospital in neighbouring Thailand on Nov 13, police in the city of Udon Thani said.

"The physician who examined her said the cause of death was a methanol poisoning, from fake liquor," Phattanawong Chanphon, a police official in the Thai city, told Reuters.

"The amount of methanol in her body was high, leading to swelling of the brain."

Australian media said Jones was the fourth foreign tourist to die after consuming the contaminated alcohol, following two Danes and an American.

"This is every parent's worst fear and a nightmare no one should have to endure," Albanese told parliament on Thursday. "All Australians offer them our deepest sympathy in this time of heartbreak."

Jones' friend Holly Bowles, also 19, is in critical condition in hospital, Albanese said.

Australian media network ABC News reported that Bowles is on life support at Bangkok Hospital.

The two Australian women fell ill on Nov 13 after a night out drinking with a group. They are believed to have consumed drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death.

Both women had been staying at Nana Backpacker Hostel during their trip, according to a report by The Age.

Hostel manager Duong Duc Toan said Tuesday that staff were told by other guests that the two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on Nov 13. The hostel then arranged transport to a hospital for them.

He said that two days earlier the women had joined more than 100 other guests for free shots of Lao vodka offered by the hostel as a gesture of hospitality. He said no other guest reported any issue, adding that the women had then gone for a night out, returning in the early hours of the morning.

Spurious liquor is a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website.